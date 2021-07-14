NYC drivers report spike in car thefts, NYPD says; NYS DMV says it’s not just the city

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — An increase in reports of stolen cars is driving some neighbors to their breaking point.

NYPD stats show stolen vehicle complaints are up compared to this time last year. From January to June 2021, there have been 4,463 reports of stolen cars, up against 3,58 from January to June 2020.

“This city is becoming uninhabitable,” Akshad Ali, of Parkchester, said. “People cannot live here.”

His brother, Ashraf, bought a new car in May. By June, it had been stolen.

Thefts are up statewide, too, according to the DMV.

The Alis said if things don’t change soon, they plan to move.