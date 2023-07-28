THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Romeo Davis mentors dozens of children and teenagers in Baychester. He runs a free program that teaches young people the game of chess. He says it’s his way of giving back. But the recent spike in gun violence has him worried that too many young people are falling through the cracks.

“It starts from there because young people pick up on all of things happening in the area. If we put their mind set in the right way of thinking, they can make better decisions in their life and have a better future,” said Romeo Davis.

That’s why he decided to host “Games Up, Guns Down,” a family game day at Seton Falls Park to help eliminate gun violence and galvanize the community.

“There’s been a breakdown in the community, which I believe causes the problems and misunderstanding,” said one Baychester resident.

People of all ages enjoying Connect Four and Uno, board games, and arts and crafts in each others company. There are activities for all ages.

“I’ve been doing Connect Four, beating my brother like usual,” said 10-year-old Jeremiah Dixon.

The goal was to foster bonds with people who live in the neighborhood.

“I feel like young people in this community don’t feel supported because there’s not too many people who do that,” said Nicholas Gillings.

Summer in New York City historically comes with a noticeable spike in gun violence, often involving young people, and the Baychester community is not exempt from that. Last month, there was shooting in Co-op City near a school and basketball court. But the courts at the Seton Falls Park event were filled with children laughing and playing.

“I believe socializing is important, especially post-COVID we need to get the kids out more. We need to be united,” said parent Gabrielle Dixon. “It’s very important because if you start from young and build a foundation to say ‘no to violence’ so when they grow up they can also advocate for their community.”