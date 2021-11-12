Bronx church community holds food pantry for residents in need

THE BRONX — With the Holidays fast approaching, members of a church community in the Bronx are on a mission to help food-insecure families. Unity With Love Apostolic Tabernacle have been donating goods since February after seeing the negative impacts the pandemic had on parishioners.

They held an official grand opening at the new Unity With Love Warehouse on Wilson Ave. Bronx residents were there to celebrate with music and food to kick off the occasion.

The Bronx has one of the highest rates of food insecurity in the city and the country. This includes not having sufficient well-stocked and affordable supermarkets within reasonable commuting distance for residents.

Unity With Love Food Pantry offers everything from canned foods, cooking products, meats, and fresh produce, with an emphasis on healthy options. The food pantry is open on Saturdays from 10 to noon and Sundays after church service from 1:30 to 2pm.

It’s first come first serve, and the church also accepts donations.

Unity With Love Apostolic Tabernacle

684 Britton St

Bronx, NY 10467