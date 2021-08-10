Bronx charter school teacher arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of students, including child porn

NEW YORK — A Bronx charter school teacher has been arrested and given federal charges in connection with sexual exploitation of his former students, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York.

Jesus Concepcion, 48, was a teacher at a public charter middle school in the Bronx from around 2000 to 2007. During that time as a music teacher and orchestra instructor, he’s accused of luring four students — as young as 12 years old — into sexual relationships.

From at least 2002 until he left the school in 2007, Concepcion singled out his victims for personal attention. He also gave them money, clothing, jewelry and provided them with alcohol. He told several of his victims that they were in romantic relationships with him and gave each of them a cell phone so they could talk to him without their parents’ knowledge.

Investigators discovered Concepcion used the cell phones and other devices to maintain his “relationships” with his victims and to arrange sexual encounters. He sexually assaulted his victims in locations including the school’s music room, the back room of the school auditorium, in his car, at motels and at his places of residents.

After some of the students graduated, he continued their encounters at their out-of-state high schools. On numerous occasions, Concepcion is alleged to have brought the victims from the school or other locations in the Bronx to motels in New Jersey. On at least one occasion, Concepcion allegedly has sexual intercourse with a victim in a New Jersey hotel against her will.

Concepcion is also accused of instructing one of his victims to take naked photographs and send them to him, directing her how to pose. He also attempted to get one of the other victims to do so. When she resisted, Concepcion showed her the photos sent to him by the other victim and told her that this was what he wanted.

Concepcion was arrested Saturday in North Carolina. He is charged with four counts of enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and four counts of transporting a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, each of which carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison. He’s also charged with inducing a minor to produce child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

“As alleged, Jesus Concepcion abused his position as a teacher at a public school in the Bronx to engage in sexual relationships with several of his students,” said U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. “Concepcion sexually exploited those students, who were minors, at the public school, in and around the Bronx, and in other states. Together with our partners in the FBI, we will work tirelessly to ensure that anyone who engages in this type of conduct will be subject to the full force of the law.”

Any individuals who believe they have information that may be relevant to this investigation should contact FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or https://tips.fbi.gov/ .