THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx nonprofit that has fed families for over a decade reached out to PIX11 News for support and got it.

In February, PIX11’s Monica Morales first met the leaders of the Albanian American Open Hand Association. They needed repairs to their van, which broke down. They now have two vans and a new place to call home.

On Wednesday, they celebrated a new food hub that will feed more than 1,000 people twice weekly.

“When the truck breaks down, people starve. People depend on these guys for a meal,” community advocate Bobbie Brooks said.

When their delivery van needed extensive and expensive repairs, Michael Trinagel, the owner of Personal Touch Auto Body on Boston Road, fixed it.

Then another PIX11 viewer reached out. James Funfgeld, the owner of East End Group, gave them a new van.

Now, they have two vans to help deliver food to neighbors in need.

The group also donated $30,000 in memory of Mary Zita from White Plains. The funds helped to secure the new food hub.

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.