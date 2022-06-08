THE BRONX (PIX11) — One Bronx Latina is giving her community a lesson on how to invest their money.

Ramona Cedeno has been urging people, especially women, to always think about their financial future. She’s offering free classes and has a new book.

Cedeno has worked for several fortune 500 companies, including Time Inc. and Bloomberg, in corporate finance. Now she has her own accounting practice called Fibrick. But Cedeno says her real passion is helping not only CEOs, but also women just like her from under-served communities. She wants to help them build generational wealth.

Cedeno sees a big disparity in financial planning, especially in minority communities and women. She wants to bridge that gap. Cedeno spends much of her time talking to and teaching Latinas to think differently about money.

She’s inspired by her own personal journey as a Domincan-American, the first one in her family to go to college. Cedeno came to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic at the age of 19 with her mom and three sisters. They wanted a better life.

Cedeno is now on a mission to share the simple financial strategies that worked for her and her family in her new book: “Simple Choices Big Rewards in Money.”

According to Cedeno, some of the biggest mistakes people are making are: not saving income, not putting enough money aside through workplace savings programs, not asking for help and not leveraging free resources available.

Cedeno teaches free classes, made possible by organizations like Popular Bank, teaching women in her community how to find financial freedom, in both English and Spanish. She also has a podcast.