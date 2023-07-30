THE BRONX (PIX11) — The streets of the Bronx turned into a giant party. Bachata and merengue music blasted through the speakers for the borough’s 34th annual Dominican Day Parade.

“It feels good. I’m happy that I’m here because I love my country. I’m glad to be here. Todos los dominicanos,” said parade goer Emily Martinez.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and other city leaders kicked off the celebration Sunday. The city’s first Dominican Deputy Mayor, Ana Almanzar, joined him.

“I say it over and over again. I’m born in Alabama, but I’m Dominican baby,” said Adams.

A sea of flags waving along the grand concourse as different generations honored the folklore and traditions of their beloved quisquella.

“You can have a day off without internet,” said Alberg De La Cruz.

“I also like think it’s very important to spend the time with your family,” said Franciely De La Cruz.

Nearly 1 million people of Dominican descent call New York City home. It comes in second only to the island of Hispaniola as having the largest Dominican population.

“The energy, the people, the culture. Everything. Just to keep the culture altogether and to show that there’s is love in this people in this cruel world,” said Kiara Chevalier.