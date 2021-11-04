Bronx car wash employee shot by angry customer

VAN NEST, the Bronx — A car wash customer, angry after being told only employees could handle business equipment, shot a worker, police said.

The 26-year-old victim was working at B & G Car Wash on Tremont Ave. on Oct. 17 when he approached the customer, officials said. The worker told the man, who was vacuuming his own vehicle, that he could not do that.

Angry, the customer left. He came back about half an hour later, pulled out a gun and shot the worker in the left leg. The shooter fled the location. He has not yet been arrested. Police said he was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Emergency medical services took the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Police asked for help identifying the shooter.

