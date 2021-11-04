Bronx car wash employee shot by angry customer

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bronx car wash shooting suspect (NYPD)

VAN NEST, the Bronx — A car wash customer, angry after being told only employees could handle business equipment, shot a worker, police said.

The 26-year-old victim was working at B & G Car Wash on Tremont Ave. on Oct. 17 when he approached the customer, officials said. The worker told the man, who was vacuuming his own vehicle, that he could not do that.

Angry, the customer left. He came back about half an hour later, pulled out a gun and shot the worker in the left leg. The shooter fled the location. He has not yet been arrested. Police said he was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Emergency medical services took the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Police asked for help identifying the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Young leukemia patient has no heat or hot water

Bronx Night Market celebrates Halloween

Unsung civil rights pioneer seeks to clear name

Gunmen take turns shooting man in Bronx barbershop: NYPD

Shootout outside Bronx elementary school amid NYC youth gun violence crisis

More Bronx

Crime

Queens man, 74, charged in murder of WWI vet missing since 1976

After Adams' win in NYC mayoral race, what could controversial anti-crime unit's return look like?

Brooklyn police shootout: Cops exchange fire with suspects who fled earlier traffic stop

Mom shot through peephole of Manhattan apartment

See it: Man punches woman on packed subway in New York City

RAW: Man throws molotov cocktail at Brooklyn deli

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter