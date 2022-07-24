THE BRONX (PIX11) — Local leaders and community activists celebrated the launch of The Bronx Cannabis Hub at the Bronx Museum of the Arts on Sunday.

The hub is a first-of-its-kind program, designed to help those who were most harmed by marijuana prohibition to participate in the legal marijuana industry by accessing New York’s first retail licenses.

The Bronx Cannabis Hub will serve as a central space for Bronx residents to come learn about economic opportunities and receive help navigating the application and licensing process.

“This is an important moment for this borough and this city and this state,” Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said. “This is something that has never been done before: to right the wrongs of a system of systemic racism for decades that has continued to plague black and brown communities for a very long time.”

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said he hopes the hub will serve as a model for the city, the state and beyond.

“Let there be hubs like this throughout the country, helping people who need help, and undoing the great damage, the great racial inequality that occurred that is, thank God, over in New York and will hopefully soon end in the country,” Schumer said.