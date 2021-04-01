Bronx businesses prepare for Yankees home opener

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THE BRONX —  Opening Day has arrived for the Yankees, and businesses in the Bronx are prepared to welcome fans back to their shops.

Ammar Hazem stocked some drinks at his River Avenue variety shop.

He’s ready to take care of Yankees fans now that the home opener has arrived.

Hazem and his friends who were former Uber drivers from Harlem took a leap of faith, signed a lease and opened their store in December when many other stores were closing for good.

Their hope? If they build it, fans will come.

“We are really eager to see our fans, to get the public back,” he said. 

Studies showed about one third of mom and pop shops have closed their doors for good due to the pandemic.

Under the rumble of the No. 4 train, Alex Sundakis, a street vendor, has weathered a long COVID year, hoping spring ball brings a bumper crop of street shoppers.

From the Yankee Tavern to Billy’s Sports Bar, to Stan’s on River Avenue, local mom and pop businesses are hungry for customers ready to spend and bring a bit of the humble and normalcy back to the Bronx.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx families move into new affordable apartments

Bronx businesses hope to rebound on Opening Day

Yang campaigns amid growing political attacks in mayor's race

Bronx businesses prepare for Yankees home opener

Fans return to Yankee Stadium for opening day Thursday

Bronx women honored for their community contributions

More Bronx

NBA Stats

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

NJ sees COVID surge as gathering limits increase

Chilly, partly sunny Friday before mild, bright Easter weekend

NY entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

Fitness studios unite for a healthy Harlem

Community continues to condemn rise in anti-Asian attacks

Is New York reopening too much too soon?

Bronx families move into new affordable apartments

Bronx businesses hope to rebound on Opening Day

Patrolling Chinatown amid rise in anti-Asian attacks

@PIX11News on Twitter