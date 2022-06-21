BRONX (PIX11)– The new Bronx bus redesign, set to kick off Sunday, promises residents faster rides, fewer stops, and better access to work, school, and healthcare hubs.

The new plan features two brand new lines, more than a dozen redesigned routes, and 375 fewer stops, officials said Tuesday during a press conference in Fordham. The redesign will serve seniors and neighborhoods without close access to subway stations, MTA officials said.

“Buses are the unsung heroes of the transportation system,” said MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber.

Thirteen bus routes will change as part of the plan. There will also be more direct routes, better connections, and more all-day service, according to the MTA. Maps and schedules for the new routes are posted online.

“I am excited because we are a borough that needs improved bus service,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson at the press conference. “It will truly provide a more reliable bus service to connect bus riders to and from many locations.”

The MTA analyzed where people live and ride in the Bronx ahead of the redesign. The agency also plans to improve frequency on some routes. Changes were part of an MTA plan to increase bus speed and cut down on travel time.

Across New York City, more than 1,600 bus stops across 300 routes could be removed. The changes are part of the first major redesign of bus routes in decades.