THE BRONX (PIX11) — A tentative deal was reached late Tuesday between residential building workers and landlords in the Bronx, narrowly averting a strike ahead of a midnight deadline.

Both the 32BJ Service Employees International Union and the Bronx Realty Advisory Board confirmed the deal, which must still be ratified by members of the union.

The proposed deal includes $102.80 per week in wage increases across four years, as well as protection of benefits and pension security, according to the union. 32BJ SEIU represents some 2,700 residential building workers across the Bronx, including superintendents, porters, concierges, and more.

“We have a deal,” said Shirley Aldebol, 32BJ executive vice president and director of Bronx Residential, in part in a statement. “Workers made their voices heard loud and clear and we are pleased to announce that after a long night of negotiations, the 32BJ SEIU bargaining committee reached a deal that preserves benefits and wins wage increases that reflect the sacrifices these Bronx workers made throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the hard work they put in every day to keep residents safe.”

Added Billy Schur, president of the Bronx Realty Advisory Board, “We’re thrilled that we reached an agreement with SEIU Local 32BJ in contract negotiations. We are proud to offer its members in the Bronx a fair compensation and benefits package while recognizing the fiscal realities of the industry.”

The tentative deal averts a strike that would have impacted more than 800 buildings across the borough.