MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — The building in the Bronx that partially collapsed on Monday had pending fines and violations.

Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday the cause of the collapse has not yet been confirmed.

The building at 1915 Billingsley Terrace was subject to a number of recent complaints about potentially dangerous scaffolding set up for facade work.

The complaints include neighborhood concerns with unsafe work back in August. City inspectors found nothing wrong at the time.

Just a month ago, according to city inspection records, unsafe scaffolding was confirmed by city inspectors and there was a pending $2400 fine. The same records show that the problem was not rectified two weeks later.

PIX11 News asked Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi about the building and if city inspectors, in general, were doing enough. Joshi said the mayor’s office has been pushing for an escalating fine structure so that potential problems do not linger.

“It is often very difficult to collect those fines,” said Joshi.

Joshi said many buildings see paying for scaffolding instead of repairs as “the cost of doing business.”

City officials said it was too soon to know if the ongoing facade and scaffolding issues caused the collapse. It is also too soon to tell if any actions by the building or contractors rises to a criminal level.