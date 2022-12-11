CROTONA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Brothers from the Bronx disappeared days ago, police said Sunday.

Justice Campbell, 12, and Jessiah Campbell, 15, went missing on Friday, officials said. They were last seen leaving their East Tremont Avenue home near Marmion Avenue around 8 a.m.

The missing 12-year-old boy is about 4 feet tall and weighs around 80 pounds, police said. He has brown eyes and black hair. The boy was last seen wearing a dark blue school shirt, black pants and grey Yeezy sneakers.

His older brother is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds, police said. He also has brown eyes and black hair. The teen was last seen wearing a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white and black Jordan sneakers, a black du-rag and a black skully.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).