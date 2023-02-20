NEW YORK (PIX11) — Greater precautions need to be taken to protect pedestrians along a busy Bronx stretch where a car wash worker was killed in a Sunday hit-and-run, Borough President Vanessa Gibson told PIX11 Morning News on Monday.

“Enforcement is something we need to make sure we are working on with the 44th Precinct,” said Gibson, referring to the NYPD command covering the stretch of Webster Avenue where the deadly hit-and-run occurred. “Cameras are always great, but we also need to work with the Department of Transportation on making sure that our streets are safe for pedestrians, for cyclists.”

Gibson also touched on gun violence, the scheduled closure of several Catholic schools, and other issues affecting the borough.

