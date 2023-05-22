THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old Bronx boy who died after falling from a fourth-floor window climbed on top of an air conditioner unit before the fatal fall, according to sources.

Authorities found Miguel Ramos unconscious and unresponsive outside his home on Mount Hope Place shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the NYPD. The boy was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Sources told PIX11 News that Ramos was nonverbal and believed to have autism. He climbed on top of an air conditioner and fell onto the sidewalk, sources said. Neighbors and relatives said the boy’s mother was home at the time of the incident and has three other special needs children.

The investigation remained ongoing.

