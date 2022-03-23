WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — An 8-year-old boy Bronx boy weighed just 40 pounds when he died, the criminal complaint filed against his mother and stepfather revealed.

Police on Monday arrested Michael Ransom, 33, and Sharay Barney, 29, on charges of murder, manslaughter and aggravated manslaughter. They allegedly knew the child had lost weight and had difficulty breathing before his death, but failed to get medical treatment. The boy was eventually brought to the hospital, unconscious and unresponsive, on June 1, 2021.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital and had no obvious signs of trauma to his body. The boy’s death was deemed a homicide on March 15. He died of battered child syndrome, according to court documents. The boy suffered from starvation, blunt force trauma and abusive head trauma.

Bail was set at $175,000 cash or $500,000 bond for Ransom. Barney was remanded.