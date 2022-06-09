NEW YORK (PIX11)– A Bronx bodega worker was sentenced Thursday to 19 years in prison for fatally stabbing a customer in the store three years ago, prosecutors said.

Ronnie Torres, 28, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the October 2019 incident at the Robinson Deli and Grocery on Longwood Avenue, authorities said. The defendant was an employee at his father’s bodega officials said.

Prosecutors allege Torres stabbed customer Frankie Williams, 37, multiple times in the chest and stomach in an unprovoked attack. The victim died at a local hospital.

“The defendant was working in his father’s bodega when he stabbed the victim multiple times, without provocation, said Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark. “Now he will spend 19 years in prison for this

crime.”

Williams’ wife, Ephithany Thompson, previously told PIX11 her husband was involved in a dispute with an employee of the store over the beer when things escalated.

“I guess the (owner’s) son decided to fight with my husband my husband is not a fighter,” said Thompson at the time. “They end up cutting my husband like he was an animal they were butchers.”

