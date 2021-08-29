Bronx bodega customer attacks worker with glass bottle after being asked to close door: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police asked for help identifying the man shown above in connection with a Bronx bodega attack. (NYPD)

FOXHURST, the Bronx — A bodega customer beat a worker in the Bronx store after he was asked to close the door behind him, an NYPD spokesperson said Sunday.

The customer entered the East 163rd Street bodega near Simpson Street the night of Aug. 16, officials said. He repeatedly struck the 28-year-old worker with his fists and with a glass bottle, cutting the victim’s nose and left wrist.

Police said the attacker fled in an unknown direction. The worker was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials asked for help identifying the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

AOC helps hand out 1,500 backpacks to students in the Bronx

Man fatally shot after firing at off-duty NYPD officers in the Bronx

NYC Restaurant Week: The Boogie Down Grind in the Bronx

Bronx senior center with damaged ceiling desperately needs repairs

NYC pilot program will test e-scooters

More Bronx

Crime

Man fatally shot after firing at off-duty NYPD officers in the Bronx

Community reacts to Harlem basketball court shooting with outrage

See It: Man fires shots through Staten Island salon window, injures 2

Suspect sought after innocent bystander shot outside Penn Station

Son says Brooklyn mom fatally shot outside home by possible stray bullets

Mother killed by stray bullet in Crown Heights

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter