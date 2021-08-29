Bronx bodega customer attacks worker with glass bottle after being asked to close door: NYPD

Police asked for help identifying the man shown above in connection with a Bronx bodega attack. (NYPD)

FOXHURST, the Bronx — A bodega customer beat a worker in the Bronx store after he was asked to close the door behind him, an NYPD spokesperson said Sunday.

The customer entered the East 163rd Street bodega near Simpson Street the night of Aug. 16, officials said. He repeatedly struck the 28-year-old worker with his fists and with a glass bottle, cutting the victim’s nose and left wrist.

Police said the attacker fled in an unknown direction. The worker was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials asked for help identifying the suspect.

