UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A raging fire killed four family members, including three children, after it ripped through a Bronx home early Sunday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out in a three-story house at 2165 Quimby Ave. near Castle Hill Avenue in Unionport just after 6 a.m. FDNY officials said heavy smoke and flames engulfed the home’s first and second floors and extended to the house next door.

A 10-month-old girl, two boys, 10 and 12, and a 22-year-old man died in the blaze, police said. A man, 41, and a woman, 21, remained in critical condition at the hospital, police said.

“He was yelling, ‘help, help,'” a neighbor told PIX11 News.

“The flames were through the windows and the fire was high all the way up,” the neighbor said.

Mayor Eric Adams was at the scene Sunday and assured the city will help the family with the burials.

“We are going to be here for the family… and any support they need at this time,” Adams said.

More than 100 firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the scene. The cause remained under investigation. The victims have not been identified.