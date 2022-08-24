UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — The Bronx beating of an off-duty NYPD cop that left the victim in a medically-induced coma is part of a larger pattern of carjackings, robberies, and assaults that includes at least 19 incidents in August, according to authorities.

In the latest incident, the 48-year-old cop was jogging around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday on Olmstead Avenue when he was jumped by about three assailants, police said. The group repeatedly struck the victim in the head, swiped his wallet and keys, then fled in a black Honda sedan, officials said.

Before collapsing, the victim flagged down a traffic agent, who called 911. The victim told the traffic agent his name, but not that he was a member of the NYPD, leaving officers at his precinct concerned and unaware when he didn’t show up for work. As a search for the victim expanded, investigators connected the missing cop to the Bronx assault report.

The victim suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain, leaving him hospitalized in a medically-induced coma and what police described as critical condition.

Investigators now say that the attack is just the latest in a string of at least 19 similar incidents across the Bronx and Queens since Aug. 1. At least four people are being sought in connection to the pattern, according to authorities. Typically, three of the assailants accost the victim, while a fourth waits nearby in a car, in recent incidents a black Honda sedan, officials said.

According to police, the first 18 incidents occurred:

On Lurting Ave. near Van Nest Ave. in the Bronx, around 10:35 p.m. Aug. 1. The victim’s gray 2011 Hyundai Sonata with New York plates was stolen at knifepoint.

Near Caesar Pl. and Olmstead Ave. in the Bronx, around 1:05 a.m. Aug. 5. Two victims were beaten and robbed of about $200 cash.

On Morgan Ave. near Arnow Ave. in the Bronx, around 4:40 p.m. Aug. 5. The victim’s cellphone and white 2020 BMW with New York plates were stolen at gunpoint.

On Latting St. near Edwards Ave. in the Bronx, around 9:50 p.m. Aug. 7. Three assailants tried but failed to steal the victim’s black 2018 Mercedes S-560 at gunpoint.

On Baychester Ave. near Co-op City Blvd. in the Bronx, around 10:25 p.m. Aug. 7. The victim’s 2012 BMW with New York plates was stolen at gunpoint.

Near 194th St. and 115th Rd. in Queens, around 4:50 p.m. Aug. 8. The victim was beaten and held at gunpoint, then his cellphone was stolen.

Near Dormans Rd. and Newburg St. in Queens, around 5:05 p.m. Aug. 8. Two assailants tried but failed to steal the victim’s gray 2017 Mercedes at gunpoint.

Near Foch Blvd. and Merrick Blvd. in Queens, around 5:15 p.m. Aug. 8. The victim’s white 2018 Porsche with New York plates was stolen at gunpoint.

On Westchester Ave. near Commonwealth Ave. in the Bronx, around 10 p.m. Aug. 8. The victim’s blue 2022 Mercedes E350 was stolen at gunpoint, though later found abandoned nearby.

On Lydig Ave. near Judge Benjamin F. Nolan Way in the Bronx, around 11:35 p.m. Aug. 8. Two victims were held at gunpoint shortly after parking their cars, a gray 2020 Mercedes S-560 with New York plates and a gray 2022 Honda Civic. At least one of the two vehicles was stolen.

On Astor Ave. near Delanoy Ave. in the Bronx, around 9:25 p.m. Aug. 9. The victim’s white 2013 Mercedes with New York plates was stolen at gunpoint.

Near Olmstead Ave. and Lafayette Ave. in the Bronx, around 12:10 p.m. Aug. 16. The victim’s cellphone and wallet were stolen at gunpoint.

Near Olmstead Ave. and Virgil Pl. in the Bronx, around 12:15 p.m. Aug. 16. Two victims were robbed of their cellphones, IDs, and credit cards at gunpoint.

On De Kruif Pl. near Benchley Pl. in the Bronx around 12:40 a.m. Aug. 22. A livery cab driver answering a call at the location was robbed of his black 2016 Honda sedan, cellphones, credit cards, watch, and $500 cash at gunpoint.

Near Barnes Ave. and Pelham Pkwy. South in the Bronx around 6:45 a.m. Aug. 22. The victim was beaten and robbed of his wallet.

On Watson Ave. near Olmstead Ave. in the Bronx around 7:35 a.m. Aug. 22. The victim was beaten and robbed at knifepoint of his cellphone and wallet.

On Quimby Ave. near Zerega Ave. in the Bronx around 7:45 a.m. Aug. 22. The victim was robbed at knifepoint of his cellphone and wallet. At approximately the same time and location, a man and a woman were held at knifepoint and the female victim’s purse was stolen.

Investigators released surveillance images of three people and a vehicle being sought in connection to the spree.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).