Bronx babies’ death deemed a homicide, NYPD says

Authorities on the scene investigating in the Bronx after two infant boys were found dead Monday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2020, according to the NYPD.

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — Two baby boys found dead in the Bronx were the victims of homicide, police said Thursday, months after the newborns’ bodies were found.

One infant may have been stabbed and one may have been thrown from a roof, according to police.

The baby boys, each believed to be less than a month old, were found behind a building on College Avenue, near and East 172nd Street in the Claremont section of the borough on Nov. 9, 2020, police said.

When the babies were found, a law enforcement source told PIX11 the umbilical cords were still attached to the babies.

“One was wrapped in a blue pad. The other was inside a black garbage bag. We’re assuming they were twins,” the source said. “They were 20 feet apart.”

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest, police said. Two NYPD detectives were set to share additional information on the case on Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).