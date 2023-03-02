MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pair of Bronx assailants beat and robbed a man, as well as a good Samaritan who stepped in to try to stop the attack, police said late Wednesday.

The initial victim, 20, was involved in an argument with one of the two men on Teller Avenue near East 166th Street in Melrose around 2:55 a.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

As the dispute escalated, the assailant punched the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground, officials said. A second attacker then hit the victim multiple times as he was on the ground, police said.

A passerby, also 20, saw the assault and tried to break it up, authorities said. That’s when the assailants turned their attention to him, repeatedly striking him in the face, officials said.

The duo then snatched the victims’ cellphones and sweaters, as well as one of their wallets, and ran off, police said.

Authorities said that both victims suffered head injuries in the attack, but did not specify whether their wounds required hospitalization.

The suspects are both described as approximately 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds. Investigators on Wednesday released a photo showing one of the two suspects, asking for tips from anybody who recognizes him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).