FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — An assailant punched a man from behind without provocation outside a Fordham restaurant, leaving the victim hospitalized in critical condition, police said Wednesday.

The victim, 52, left the Fuego Tipico Restaurant on East 188th Street near Grand Concourse around 10:45 p.m. Friday and was standing outside when another man followed him out, officials said.

The second man put on gloves, positioned himself behind the unsuspecting victim, then ambushed him with a single punch to the head, authorities said, noting that the two men hadn’t had any altercation or even exchanged words.

Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the victim dropping to the sidewalk after the strike, as the assailant appears to shout something at bystanders. The attacker then returned to the restaurant for a time, before leaving, investigators said. PIX11 News has edited the video to not show the moment the victim was struck.

First responders found the victim lying unresponsive outside the restaurant with head trauma. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was found to have fractures to his skull and cheekbone, as well as bleeding on the brain. He was listed in critical but stable condition as of Wednesday morning, according to police.

The unidentified assailant is described by police as balding with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and gloves.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).