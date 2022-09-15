The NYPD has identified this person as a suspect in an attempted rape in the Crotona Park East section of the Bronx on Sept. 13, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx (PIX11) — An assailant placed a woman in a chokehold and attempted to rape her on a Crotona Park East street, according to authorities.

The attacker approached the victim, 24, from behind near Bryant Avenue and Jennings Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday and put her in a chokehold until she lost consciousness, police said.

The assailant then attempted to rape her, but instead grabbed her cellphone and fled, officials said.

First responders brought the woman to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators on Wednesday released a surveillance image of the suspect in a public appeal for tips.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).