THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Applebee’s workers in the Bronx are protesting what they believe is racial discrimination. The workers say Applebee’s servers in Manhattan make much more than the majority Black staff at their South Bronx location.

A demonstration on Thursday was organized by the national nonprofit One Fair Wage, which supports workers earning subminimum wages. Subminimum wages are given to workers like servers who rely on tips for a substantial portion of their pay.

The Bronx Applebee’s workers say they are sick of what they believe is discrimination against the restaurant’s location.

“You’ll hear people say the minimum wage and tips for workers is OK because at the end of the day customers will make up for it with their tips. That’s oftentimes not the case,” said Applebee’s worker Justin Onwenu.

Advocates say these inequities are unfairly targeting restaurant workers of color and are widening the racial pay gap.

PIX11 News reached out to Applebee’s for comment but hasn’t received a response.