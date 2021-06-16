Bronx 8-year-old hospitalized after hit by car entering driveway: police

THE BRONX — An 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a Bronx driveway, police said.

The incident happened at around 4:44 p.m. on Webster Avenue. The boy was in front of an auto shop where he was struck by a vehicle attempting to enter the driveway. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he’s currently in critical condition.

The driver stayed on the scene. The victim and the driver are known to each other, according to police.

No arrests have been made, the incident is under investigation.

