THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Survivors of domestic violence came out Saturday to support each other and raise awareness in a 5K race in the Bronx, where domestic violence is more common than in other parts of New York City.

Domestic and family health violence are common problems estimated to affect 10 million people in the United States every year. Anyone looking for help can find resources here.