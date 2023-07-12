THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A mother was on her way to a supermarket with her two young boys when a gunman opened fire into a crowd outside a park in the Bronx, injuring her sons and two other people Tuesday evening.

The two boys, ages 3 and 6, were both wounded in the leg by a bullet outside St. James Park near East 193rd Street and Morris Avenue around 5:50 p.m., according to the NYPD. The boys’ mother, who is also pregnant with her fourth child, suffered a bruise on her leg that she believes was caused by a bullet.

The 3-year-old boy is now home recovering. His 6-year-old brother is still in the hospital and will undergo a second surgery later this week, the mother told PIX11 News. The mother said she was shaken and in shock after the shooting.

A 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were also injured in the shooting. Investigators believe one of the men was the intended target, but the motive remains unclear, sources said.

Surveillance video showed two suspects pulling up on a motorized scooter outside St. James Park. The passenger fired into a crowd of people. A man who witnessed the shooting said he had to run for cover when the gunfire erupted.

“It was a traumatizing moment because seeing a little kid going through that and one of those bullets could’ve hit me,” said the witness, who wished to remain anonymous.

Police are still searching for the suspects, who fled on the scooter eastbound on East 193rd Street and then southbound onto Creston Avenue, authorities said. They were both wearing all black and masks, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).