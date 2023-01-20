LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two teen boys were shot while leaving a Police Athletic League center Thursday night in Longwood, including a 15-year-old struck in the head and left in critical condition, authorities said.

The victims had just left the recreational space on Longwood Avenue near Fox Street around 9 p.m. when they came under fire, officials said.

One boy was shot in the head, while the other, 16, was hit in the leg, police said.

First responders rushed both teens to an area hospital, where the younger one was in critical condition and the older one was listed in what authorities described as stable condition.

No arrests had been announced as of early Friday, but investigators believe that the incident was a targeted attack in retaliation for a prior dispute, NYPD officials said.

A single shooter was seen fleeing on foot, and two shell casings were recovered at the scene, police said. A physical description of the suspect was not immediately available.

The assault was the latest instance of gun violence connected to teens in the city this week. On Wednesday, a 13-year-old boy allegedly shot two fellow teens, 14 and 16, near a Queens school, according to authorities. And the day prior, a 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly shooting an NYPD officer in the Bronx, officials said.

