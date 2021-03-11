Boyfriend in custody after man found dead in Bronx apartment: NYPD

WEST FARMS, the Bronx — Police took a man into custody after his boyfriend was found dead in a Bronx apartment on Wednesday morning, according to the NYPD.

Cops responded around 11:30 a.m. to a 911 call of an unconscious person inside a residential building on Honeywell Avenue, near East 179th Street, in the West Farms neighborhood, police said.

Responding officers arrived to find a 38-year-old man lying on the floor of an apartment, unconscious and unresponsive, with bruising and lacerations to his torso, authorities said.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

According to a spokesperson for the NYPD, the victim’s 27-year-old boyfriend was taken into police custody.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning and police said the investigation was ongoing.

The victim’s identity was not released by officials.

