Boy ‘traumatized’ after dad gunned down in front of him inside Bronx subway station; shooter sentenced

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rafael Hollis (inset) was arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in a Bronx subwayt station on Oct. 4, 2019. (NYPD | Citizen App)

THE BRONX – A Bronx man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for fatally shooting another man in front of his son at a subway station more than two years ago.

Rafael Hollis, 31, was sentenced to 17 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision, according to Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. 

Investigation determined Hollis engaged in a fight with James Cubille, 24, at a subway station along 167th Street and Grand Concourse in the Bronx on Oct. 4, 2019.

Hollis was in a relationship with Cubille’s ex-girlfriend, and the victim had met up with her to pick up his son, according to the investigation.

During the argument, Hollis took out a gun and shot Cubille in the torso in front of the victim’s young son, ex-girlfriend and multiple commuters.

Cubille was pronounced dead at the hospital, and Hollis turned himself in two days later, authorities said.

Hollis pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Dec. 9, 2021.

 “The defendant got into an argument with a man inside a busy Bronx subway station and heartlessly shot him in front of the victim’s five-year-old son and multiple commuters. The child has been deeply traumatized since the incident. I send my condolences to the victim’s family, especially the young boy who saw his father die in such a cruel way,” Clark said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx fire: 2-year-old among 17 victims identified in deadly blaze

Community mourns Bronx fire victims

Families prepare to memorialize and bury their loved ones

Community support continues for fire victims

Relative of Bronx family killed in fire shares their story

More Bronx

Crime

Adams meets with gun violence prevention groups

Attacker beats man outside Brooklyn Foot Locker in apparent anti-Jewish assault

Manhattan DA Bragg responds to pushback on prosecutorial decisions

Manhattan DA defends new policy on not prosecuting some crimes

Burger King employee, 19, fatally shot in East Harlem robbery

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter