Rafael Hollis (inset) was arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in a Bronx subwayt station on Oct. 4, 2019. (NYPD | Citizen App)

THE BRONX – A Bronx man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for fatally shooting another man in front of his son at a subway station more than two years ago.

Rafael Hollis, 31, was sentenced to 17 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision, according to Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

Investigation determined Hollis engaged in a fight with James Cubille, 24, at a subway station along 167th Street and Grand Concourse in the Bronx on Oct. 4, 2019.

Hollis was in a relationship with Cubille’s ex-girlfriend, and the victim had met up with her to pick up his son, according to the investigation.

During the argument, Hollis took out a gun and shot Cubille in the torso in front of the victim’s young son, ex-girlfriend and multiple commuters.

Cubille was pronounced dead at the hospital, and Hollis turned himself in two days later, authorities said.

Hollis pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Dec. 9, 2021.

“The defendant got into an argument with a man inside a busy Bronx subway station and heartlessly shot him in front of the victim’s five-year-old son and multiple commuters. The child has been deeply traumatized since the incident. I send my condolences to the victim’s family, especially the young boy who saw his father die in such a cruel way,” Clark said.