THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 9-year-old boy was found unconscious in the Bronx, according to officials.

Police said the boy was found around 4 p.m. on Mount Hope Place in the Bronx. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The initial investigation indicated the boy fell from a fire escape on the fourth floor.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for updates.