CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Cops launched a search for a man who allegedly crashed a dirt bike into a 5-year-old boy at a Bronx park last month.

It happened on May 16 around 3:30 p.m inside the track and field area of Macombs Dam Park in the Concourse neighborhood, police said.

A man was riding a red and white dirt bike at a high rate of speed when he collided with the young boy who was at the park with his mom and 2-year-old brother, according to police.

A dispute ensued between the man and park goers after the incident before he fled, authorities said.

The dirt bike was retrieved by another man who claimed ownership, cops said.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he was treated for bleeding to his nose and mouth, cops said.

