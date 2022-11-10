SOUTH BRONX (PIX11) — A child found a gun in his backpack at school on Thursday morning, an NYPD detective said.

The boy found a bag inside his backpack around 8:30 a.m. at Boys Prep Bronx on East 151st Street, police said. A firearm was inside that bag. The boy told his teacher and the NYPD was contacted.

Police said the boy is 5, but a school spokesperson said the child is 6.

Officers headed to Boys Prep Bronx to recover the gun, police said. The boy did not know how the firearm got into his bag. Police are looking into where it came from.

“Our staff acted quickly today to ensure everyone’s safety and communicate with our families and the proper authorities,” a school spokesperson said. “We are obviously shocked and saddened by this situation and are now focused on reviewing our procedures while also ensuring this student and his classmates have the support they need. We promptly notified law enforcement and will assist however we can with their investigation.”

Also on Thursday, a 14-year-old boy was found with a gun in his bag at a Brooklyn school, according to the union representing school safety agents. The firearm was not loaded. The teen was taken to a police precinct for processing.

A father was charged earlier in the year for allegedly putting a gun into his son’s backpack.