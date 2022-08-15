KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 4-year-old boy was killed Sunday night in Kingsbridge Heights when the electric scooter he was riding with his father collided with a car, according to police.

The father and son, whose names had not been disclosed by authorities as of Monday morning, were heading southbound on Bailey Avenue near West 193rd Street around 9:20 p.m. when the father tried to pass a sedan heading in the same direction, officials said.

But as the scooter passed along the left side of the sedan, the car’s driver attempted to execute a turn to the left, at which point the two vehicles collided, police said.

The impact sent the father and son onto a nearby curb, according to authorities, leaving the boy with severe head injuries.

First responders rushed the child to an area hospital, but he could not be saved. Officials said that neither the father nor the driver of the sedan was seriously injured. The driver of the sedan, who also was not publicly identified, stayed on the scene after the crash.

No charges were immediately announced, but the investigation remained ongoing early Monday. Investigators were working to determine, among other factors, whether father and son were wearing helmets, as well as whether the child was standing on the scooter or being held.