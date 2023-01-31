KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

He was at Jerome Avenue and East 195th Street when he was attacked around 2:40 p.m., officials said. A group of five people fled the scene. They headed south on Jerome Avenue.

The wounded teen was rushed to a hospital for treatment, authorities said. He was in critical condition.

Several schools are located in a complex near where the teen was stabbed. PIX11 has reached out to the Department of Education for comment.

The stabbing comes days after another teen was shot to death in the Bronx. Over in Brooklyn, a teen was recently fatally stabbed.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).