MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) – A 15-year-old boy allegedly stabbed another teenager in the neck in the Bronx Sunday, police said.

The 15-year-old boy got into a dispute with a 16-year-old boy near Richman Plaza and Matthewson Road in Morris Heights around 8:10 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The 15-year-old allegedly stabbed the other teen in the neck with a switchblade, police said. The victim was treated for lacerations at a hospital.

Police arrested the 15-year-old on Tuesday and charged him with assault.