UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the ankle after arguing with two men on a Unionport street, police said early Sunday in a public appeal for tips.

The victim became involved in a verbal dispute with two men believed to be in their 20s on Olmstead Avenue near Turnbull Avenue just before 11 p.m. Friday, according to authorities.

As the argument escalated, one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire on the teen, hitting him in the left ankle, officials said. The duo then fled, police said.

The victim made his way to an area hospital by private means, where he was in what authorities described as stable condition.

Investigators on Sunday released surveillance images of two men identified as suspects.

Both men are described as having a thin build. One was last seen wearing a gray du-rag, a black hoodie, gray jeans, and black sneakers, officials said. The other was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a logo reading “LA,” dark jeans, and red sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).