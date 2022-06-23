FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a man nearly twice his age in a broad daylight Bronx shooting, authorities announced early Thursday.

The teen, whose name was not released by police, was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon stemming from the June 7 slaying.

Police responding to a 911 call just before 11:30 a.m. found Rafael Jimenez, 29, lying on the ground on Walton Avenue near East 183rd Street with a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities. Jimenez, of Brooklyn, was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, but pronounced dead.

Three males, one of whom was carrying a gun, were spotted fleeing the scene in a black Volkswagen with temporary New Jersey tags, NYPD spokespeople said at the time. A single shell casing was found at the scene, police added.

Authorities have not announced any additional arrests.

