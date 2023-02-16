CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was beaten, stabbed, and shot at by six assailants on a Bronx street corner, police said late Wednesday in a public appeal for tips.

The victim was standing at the corner of East 174th Street and Morris Avenue around 4:55 p.m. Monday when the group approached and started punching him, according to authorities.

As the assault escalated, one of the half-dozen male attackers pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed the teen in the torso, officials said.

Another assailant then took out a gun and fired several rounds toward the victim before the group fled on foot, police said. All of the gunshots missed the teen, authorities said.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what officials described as stable condition.

Investigators released surveillance images of three suspects, asking for the public’s help in finding them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).