FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot on a Fordham street Wednesday night, in what police sources said appeared to be a targeted “tactical” attack.

The victim, whose identity had not been released as of early Thursday, was struck in the torso when shots rang out on Morris Avenue near East 182nd Street around 9:15 p.m., police said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The teen and another male victim were walking down the street when two assailants who had been crouching in wait behind a white car jumped out and opened fire, police sources told PIX11 News.

The victims turned to run, but the 14-year-old was struck, sources said. The other victim was not struck in the ambush.

First responders rushed the wounded teen to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

No arrests had been made as of early Thursday.

One police source described the shooting as appearing “tactical,” with the shooters lying in wait while wearing masks, black hoodies, and black clothing. Police sources said that investigators have obtained surveillance video of the shooting. A possible motive for the attack was not immediately disclosed.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).