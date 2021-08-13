Six people, including a 13-year-old boy, were hospitalized after reports of a lightning strike at Orchard Beach in the Bronx. The teen died Friday, police said (PIX11)

ORCHARD BEACH, the Bronx — A 13-year-old boy has died after being hospitalized after reports of a lightening strike Thursday afternoon at Orchard Beach in the Bronx, police said Friday.

The boy was among six people sent to the hospital after a reported lightning strike at the beach, authorities originally said.

The boy’s identity was not immediately released.

There were no updates Friday on the condition of the other five people hospitalized.

The FDNY said calls came in around 5:20 p.m for the lightning strike.

While the lighting strike could not be confirmed by authorities, several beachgoers told PIX11’s Shirley Chan they witnessed the lightning strike as dark storm clouds rolled in.

A PIX11 Weather map shows lightning data from radar at the time of the incident.

A lightning strike can hit anywhere within 10 miles of a thunderstorm.

Watch Shirley Chan’s original report on the now-deadly lightning strike: