MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) – A 13-year-old boy suffered a broken leg when he was hit by a moped in the Bronx that fled the scene after the crash, police said.

The hit-and-run happened in Mott Haven around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, NYPD officials said.

The 13-year-old boy was crossing Brook Avenue at East 140th Street when he was hit by the moped, police said.

The moped, which was ridden by a man, a woman and a child, was allegedly traveling northbound on Brook Avenue against the traffic. The three riders got back onto the moped and rode away after the crash, police said.

The boy suffered a broken left leg and was taken to a hospital, authorities said.

Police are still searching for the riders of the moped, shown in the surveillance images above.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).