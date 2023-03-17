LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was stabbed at a Taco Bell in the Bronx on Thursday, police sources told PIX11 News.

The child was attacked at the restaurant on Southern Boulevard near Westchester Avenue around 1:30 p.m., following an argument with the assailant, police sources said.

First responders brought the victim, who was stabbed in the back, to an area hospital, where he was listed in what the sources described as stable condition.

No arrests had been made as of Friday, police sources said. Sources could not immediately provide a physical description of the suspected stabber, but said that the victim knew his alleged attacker.

