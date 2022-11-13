Police said a 12-year-old boy was slashed in the chest at a Bronx playground on Nov. 12, 2022. (Citizen App)

MARBLE HILL, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was slashed in the chest at a Bronx playground Saturday afternoon, police said.

The victim and the suspect were playing basketball at a court in Marble Hill at around 4 p.m. when a fight ensued, police said. The suspect then allegedly slashed the boy in the chest with a sharp object.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The suspect has not been apprehended.

