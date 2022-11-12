One of two teenage boys held a 12-year-old boy at knifepoint during a robbery inside a building elevator in the Bronx, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD asked the public for help in finding two teenagers who robbed a boy at knifepoint inside a building elevator in the Bronx last month.

Detectives said the victim, 12, was inside the elevator at his residential building near Park Avenue and East 158th Street around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 when two teenage boys demanded his property. One of them pulled out a silver knife and took the boy’s credit card before they both fled. There were no injuries in connection to the robbery, according to authorities.

Police sought any information that could lead to finding the crooks, who were described as being around 13 to 16 years old.

One of them was last seen wearing a blue and gray hoodie, black jeans and white and black sneakers. The other was seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, gray and black sneakers and a black balaclava covering his head.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.