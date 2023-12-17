SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (PIX11) — A child was robbed in the Bronx on Dec. 8, according to officials.

Around 12:30 p.m. a 12-year-old boy was on the southbound No. 6 train at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview Station in the Bronx. Police said an unknown man walked up to the boy and asked to trade jackets. The boy walked away and ignored the suspect, but when he sat on the train the man demanded the jacket as he threatened him verbally with a gun.

Police said the suspect never showed a gun and got off the train at the Whitlock Avenue Station leaving in an unknown direction.

