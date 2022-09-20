BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A boom truck toppled onto a Bedford Park street Tuesday morning, crushing a car and injuring one person, officials said.

The frightening incident unfolded around 10:35 a.m. near Jerome Avenue and Bedford Park Boulevard, authorities said, though it was not immediately clear what caused the boom truck to fall or whether it too was occupied.

The heavy machinery landed on top of a car, officials said. First responders transported one person to an area hospital for treatment, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The FDNY evacuated the construction site associated with the boom truck out of an abundance of caution, pending an evaluation by the Department of Buildings.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.