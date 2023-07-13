BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A body was found outside of Starlight Park in the Bronx early Thursday morning, police said.

The body of a man in his 20s was discovered around 7 a.m. outside of 1490 Sheridan Blvd., according to the NYPD.

Police said the body had no visible signs of trauma and an investigation is ongoing.

